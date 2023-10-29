S’ Court Verdict: Tunji- Ojo Hails Tinubu, Shettima

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has joined other well- wishers in congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, over Thursday’s judgement of the Supreme Court affirming the February 25 presidential election victory.

The apex court had, in a unanimous judgement by the seven justices that constituted the panel, upheld the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) dismissing the separate petitions filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party candidate (LP), Peter Obi.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, the Minister said: “Today’s (Thursday) verdict of the Supreme Court, which affirms your victory as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election, clears my soul.

“Your walk to this significant stage of life has been marked by a steadfast dedication to public service and a deep-rooted vision for the prosperity of our beloved country. “Nigerians, and of course the world, wait for the turn-around of the nation’s fortune, and the early signs are here with us as proof that renewed hope is here.”