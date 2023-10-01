S’ Court Sets Oct 6 For Hearing Of Kanu’s Appeal

The Supreme Court has fixed October 5 for hearing of all appeals filed by Nnamdi Kanu.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division had on October 13, 2022 delivered judgement in an appeal filed by Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN on behalf of Kanu, challenging part of the Federal High Court ruling, which had retained 7 counts out of the original 15 counts after striking out eight out of the 15 count charge.

The Court of Appeal in allowing the appeal filed by Ozekhome directed the Federal Government to immediately release Kanu unconditionally.

The court further prohibited the Federal Government from further detaining Kanu, or prosecuting him on any indictment or charge before any court.

The Federal Government had however refused to release Kanu since then. Kanu had approached the apex court to challenge the refusal of the Federal Government to comply with the judgement of the Court.