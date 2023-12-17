S’ Court: Ohanaeze Expresses Shock as Ex- Scribe Calls on Tinubu to Free Kanu

Reactions have continued to trail the Supreme Court ruling on Friday asking the leader of the Indigenous People of Nigeria (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to face charges of terrorism and upturning the decision of the Appeal Court that set him free. The pan-Igbo sociocultural Organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in her reaction, expressed shock and disbelief over the ruling but said it will confer with her legal department to make a formal statement on the matter.

The National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo group, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, spoke to Sunday Telegraph in Enugu at the weekend. He said: “Ohanaeze expressed shock. It was shocking and also unbelievable. But like in our tradition, we have a legal unit; we will discuss and ultimately we will come up with a press release.” But a former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and elder statesman, Chief Nduka Eya, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph averred that the ruling was typical of Nigerian judiciary and that he was not expecting otherwise. The octogenarian and former Resident Electoral Commissioner to Ekiti State said: “I listened to the judgement and it is typical of Nigerian judiciary. Nothing new has happened.

On one hand, they blamed the Federal Government; the Appeal Court said that the way you arrested this man, he has no charge, you have to let him go first, no charge. “Then the Appeal that went to the Supreme Court said, stay action, we have some more charges, and it lasted on and on. Now the Supreme Court is saying that he (Kanu) should stand trial. That is what we have been complaining about the judiciary in Nigeria and they are showing us that it doesn’t matter, that they can do what they like. Let’s see how the world will look at us.” Eya stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have released Kanu based on political solution.

“Let me tell you! Tinubu, the first thing he should have done is to release Nnamdi Kanu. That’s what he should have done. But you notice… well, let me remind those who don’t know, Bayo Onanuga said the Igbo are a threat to the Yoruba, and the President he is working for has not said anything; Sanwolu in Lagos has not said anything. And we are talking about one country? “And you talk about Igbo leaders? I have nothing to say about Igbo leaders anymore because in 2019, I addressed the Igbo leaders; (Dave) Umahi, chairman of South East Governors Forum then, Gburugburu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi), Okezie Ikpeazu, all those governors.

I wrote a letter to them, including the chairmen of traditional rulers council, and religious leaders like Bishop Chukwuma. I sent one to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu… “I lived in Nigeria where the Igbo really built this country. They were in the civil service of the federation. They were in the West. They were in the North. They were in the South, running this country and the country was running. “Now, the Igbo are the threat to Nigeria; they are being hounded from one place to another. For what reason? All the advantages that Nigeria should have gotten from the experience of the war, they killed it because it’s Igbo.