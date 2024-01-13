S’ Court Judgement: Our Preventive, Community Engagement Strategy Worked –Police

The Kano State Po- lice Commissioner, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, has said that the prevention and proactive strategies adopted by the Command, has greatly helped them in keeping Kano, before, during and after the Supreme Court Judgement, for Kano Elections.

Speaking in response to the outcomes of the Supreme Court Judgement that gives NNPP Abba Kabir Yusuf victory, the Police Commissioner said that the engagements with members of the Community and the constant preaches of peace, has done wonders in keeping Kano peaceful. He said: “To my surprise, Kano citizens have shown to us that they are wonderful people, and today the state is one of the peaceful states in Nigeria”.

He said the APC, which lost, have given the Police their words that they have accepted the Will of Allah and that they would not be party to any unfortunate things that will truncate peace. Gumel said despite all the outcomes of the judgment he has directed his men and all other Police formations across the state to continue keeping vigil in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

“I have asked all the DPOs and other Police formations to keep watch on their areas of concentration to ensure that the state remains peaceful and arrest anybody planning violence or wild celebrations”.