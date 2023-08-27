S/African Arrested With Methamphetamine Consignment Drug At Abuja Airport

…As NDLEA intercepts skunk, ketamine going to UK, Indonesia

A 29-year-old South African national, Erasmus Jean Pierre, has been arrested in an attempt to export 2.6 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in his luggage to the Middle East through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja.

An attempt by the suspect to export the drug was thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) who arrested him and recovered the illicit drug.

The suspect was intercepted by NDLEA operatives during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 404 from Abuja to the Middle East via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. A thorough search of his luggage led to the discovery of the whitish powdery illicit substance factory packed in different parts of the bag.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said during a preliminary investigation it was revealed that the suspect arrived in Lagos through Abidjan, Côte D’Ivoire on Saturday, August 19, came to Abuja on Tuesday, August 22, and took possession of the brown bag containing the drug consignment on Wednesday, August 23, before heading to the Abuja airport for his flight out of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Babafemi said NDLEA officers in Gombe state on patrol along Darazo road on Monday, August 21, recovered an abandoned Volkswagen Sharon vehicle marked GME 76 XD containing a total of 373,420 pills of opioids including tramadol and diazepam.

In the same vein, operatives in the Ogun state on Wednesday, August 23, raided the home of a drug dealer, Ifeanyi Orji in the Ibafo area of the state where 81,000 tablets of tramadol 225mg weighing 32.4kgs were recovered.

While, in Adamawa state, NDLEA operatives on Tuesday, August 22, recovered 60,000 pills of tramadol from a suspect, Ibrahim Abba, 25, who was travelling in a commercial Toyota Starlet car from Kalaa village to Mubi. Equally, in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory, operatives intercepted two consignments of skunk with a gross weight of 1, 242.1 kilograms.

The first consignment of 665.1kgs was seized from a truck around Area 3 on Sunday, August 20, while the second one weighing 577kgs was recovered during a stop and search operation along the Lokoja- Abaji expressway the same day.

The consignment was concealed in Jumia goods delivery packs inside a container Mercedes truck, whose driver, Yusuf Yakubu Asokomhe, and his assistant, Tunde Ogundare, were arrested. Also in Kwara state, operatives on patrol along Jebba – Minna road on Tuesday, August 22, intercepted a commercial truck conveying goods from Lagos to Katsina with 37.5kgs of cannabis sativa hidden among other items.

The driver, Abdulazeez Usman and his assistant, Halidu Musa were arrested for further investigation. Similarly, In Yobe state, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday, August 23, intercepted an ash-coloured Sharon Galaxy vehicle marked AKK 484 XA along the Potiskum-Gombe road coming from Baissa, Kurmi local government area of Taraba state.

Three suspects in the vehicle: Ya’u Yahuza, 30; Yahaya Muhd, 29, and Tanimu Salisu, 20, were arrested with 133 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 62kgs. Operatives in Edo on Thursday, August 24, stormed the Uzebba forest in Owan West local government area of the state, where they arrested Esazobor Ohioze, 33, with 54.3kgs cannabis recovered from a hut while a total of 2.995696 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed.

However, efforts by transnational drug cartels to move a consignment of 117 grams of ketamine neatly concealed in a pair of leather male slippers being shipped to Indonesia and 2.14 kilograms of skunk clinically hidden in the walls of a local wooden drum, were equally frustrated by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, attached to courier firms in Lagos.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier. General. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) while commending the efforts of the officers and men of the NAIA, Gombe, Ogun, Adamawa, FCT, Kwara, Yobe, and Edo Commands as well as those of DOGI for a job well done in the past week, he charged them and their colleagues across the country to intensify their drug supply reduction operations and equally balance that with drug demand reduction activities.