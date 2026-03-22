South Africa Women’s U-19 and Rwanda maintained their impressive form at the ongoing NCF Women’s Invitational Tournament, recording convincing victories on Match Day 2 to underline their early dominance in the competition.

South Africa’s youngsters produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Ghana by 99 runs, while Rwanda secured their second straight win with a 60-run triumph over Zimbabwe Women’s U-19 to remain top of the standings.

In the opening game of the day, South Africa Women’s U-19, after winning the toss, elected to bat and made a steady start before losing Chanel Venter early in the second over. Ashley Barnard also departed soon after, leaving the team at 24 for two inside four overs.

Despite the early setbacks, South Africa regained control through a composed partnership that steadied the innings and set the platform for a big total.

The highlight of the innings was a brilliant knock by Mieke Van Voorst, who struck a well crafted half-century, scoring 50 runs off 34 balls to put her side firmly in command.

She received good support from Siphokuhle Masilela, who added 37 runs, as well as useful contributions from Rethabile Nthoba and Jae Leigh Finalder, helping South Africa post an imposing total of 168 for four in their allotted 20 overs.