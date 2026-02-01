Rybakina Beats Sabalenka For First Australian Open Title

Elena Rybakina inflicted further Grand Slam final heartbreak on world number one Aryna Sabalenka with a dramatic third-set fightback to win her first Australian Open title.

Kazakh fifth seed Rybakina was 3-0 down in the final set, with Sabalenka looking set for a fifth major singles trophy.

However, Rybakina won five successive games before completing a 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory to avenge her loss to two-time winner Sabalenka in the 2023 final.

This was US Open champion Sabalenka’s third defeat in her past four major finals, following disappointing losses in last year’s Australian Open and French Open showpieces.

The Belarusian had broken Rybakina’s impressive serve late in the second set and again early in the decider to take control in her bid for a third Australian Open title in four years.

But Sabalenka surrendered her advantage, tightening as the finish line drew closer and producing three unforced errors to allow Rybakina to break for a second time and hit the front.

The 26-year-old Rybakina then maintained her composure superbly to serve out the match with an ace and claim her second major trophy following her 2022 Wimbledon triumph.