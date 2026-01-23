Popular American filmmaker, Ryan Coogler has etched his name into Oscar history as his latest film, Sinners, emerged as the most nominated movie ever, securing a staggering 16 nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations on Thursday, with “Sinners” leading the pack, including a coveted nod for Best Picture.

The achievement pushes the film past the long-standing record of 14 nominations previously shared by classics such as “All About Eve”, “Titanic”, and “La La Land”.

READ ALSO:

Set against the haunting backdrop of the Mississippi Delta, “Sinners” is a vampire-themed period horror that blends supernatural storytelling with deeply rooted elements of Black American history and music.

The film has been widely praised for its bold narrative, atmospheric visuals and cultural depth, marking a significant creative leap for Coogler.

Michael B. Jordan, a longtime collaborator of the director, earned a Best Actor nomination for his performance, further strengthening the film’s awards momentum.

In addition to acting recognition, “Sinners” also picked up nominations for original screenplay, musical score and Best Casting, a newly introduced category at this year’s Oscars.

Industry observers have pointed to the film’s ambitious scope and genre-defying approach as key reasons behind its sweeping recognition.

By fusing horror with historical commentary and musical influences, Sinners has resonated strongly with both critics and Academy voters.

Trailing closely behind is “One Battle After Another”, which secured 13 nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Other major contenders this year include “Frankenstein”, “Marty Supreme”, and “Sentimental Value”, each earning nine nominations, while “Hamnet” followed with eight.

With its record-setting haul, “Sinners” now heads into Oscar night as the clear frontrunner, raising expectations for a potentially historic awards ceremony and cementing Ryan Coogler’s status as one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation.