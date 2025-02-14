RWIFF 2025 To Celebrate, Empower Women In Film

Share

Clout Media Ltd., organisers of the acclaimed Women in Media Conference and Awards, have announced the inaugural Reel Women International Film Festival (RWIFF), Nigeria’s first film festival dedicated to women.

This landmark event, scheduled to hold October 2nd-4th, in Lagos, will be dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the remarkable contributions of women in filmmaking.

“Recognising the persistent underrepresentation of women in the film industry globally, RWIFF is poised to be a catalyst for change. RWIFF aims to address this disparity by providing a dedicated platform to showcase films made by and about women,” the organisers stated in a release announcing the festival.

“This annual festival will champion female filmmakers and further the long-standing goal of supporting and encouraging women both behind and in front of the camera.” RWIFF will feature all the hallmarks of a prestigious international film festival, with a core focus on films crafted by women and those exploring women’s stories.

The festival will encompass a diverse range of categories, including short films, documentaries, feature films, animation, and language films, offering a stage for diverse creative voices, showcasing the breadth and depth of women’s contributions to cinema.

According to the release, with submissions already received about 100 films from 34 countries as at date and still counting, RWIFF anticipates receiving over 500 entries, underscoring its growing international and local significance.

“The festival will host world premieres and screen films from leading international female filmmakers. Adding a unique touch, RWIFF will introduce the ‘Pink Carpet’ ceremony, a vibrant alternative to the traditional red carpet.”

In a poignant tribute, the festival will launch the first-ever “Post-Mortem Award” honouring deceased female filmmakers. The RWIFF Film Market will provide valuable opportunities for producers to connect with distributors, facilitating sales of completed projects and attracting investment in upcoming productions.

The festival will also feature master classes and interactive sessions led by renowned industry professionals, covering relevant topics in cinema, women’s issues, and other timely but related subjects. “RWIFF will honour actors, directors, script writers, editors, producers, and other key figures in filmmaking.

It promises to be the largest gathering of female filmmakers in Nigeria.” When asked about the need for RWIFF given the success of Women in Media Projects, Festival CEO, Mrs. Daisy MaduChikwendu, addressed the relationship between RWIFF and Women in Media Projects: “Women in Media Projects has been a resounding success, establishing itself as a prominent name among media professionals and enthusiasts.

Building on this success, and in response to the growing demand from filmmakers for a dedicated space for women in the film industry, we have established RWIFF. Following international best practices, RWIFF offers a vital platform to recognize, encourage, appreciate, and celebrate the expanding world of female filmmakers.

We therefore encourage all female filmmakers and the males with films about women, to submit their work. Women do make movies, and RWIFF is here to champion their contributions, stories and talent.”

