RWIFF 2025 set to electrify Lagos

…as organisers unveil date

The stage is set for the highly anticipated Reel Women International Film Festival (RWIFF) 2025 edition, promising an unparalleled celebration of female storytelling and empowerment.

This year, RWIFF is set to ignite the vibrant cultural landscape of Lagos from October 2nd to 4th, 2025, with an expanded footprint across two dynamic venues: the prestigious University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the bustling Ozone Cinema in Yaba, Lagos

“This strategic dual-venue partnership will not only significantly broaden RWIFF’s reach but also offer diverse and engaging environments for an immersive festival experience.

Attendees can look forward to a rich program of compelling film screenings, invaluable training sessions, thought-provoking discussions, and crucial networking opportunities designed to propel women’s voices to the forefront of the global film industry,” the organisers stated in a statement announcing dates for the Festival.

“Adding immense prestige to the festival, RWIFF is honoured to announce its distinguished line-up of special guests: Honorary President: Legendary actress and President of the Forum for Women in Film and Television, the fabulous Joke Silva, will serve as Honorary President.

Her iconic status and unwavering advocacy for female filmmakers bring unparalleled recognition and gravitas to RWIFF’s vital mission. The CEO of RAVE TV and a formidable voice in Nigerian media, Agatha Amata, will deliver the keynote address. Her profound insights and pioneering experience are set to inspire and empower a new generation of filmmakers.

“This year marks an incredibly exciting chapter for RWIFF,” states Daisy Madu-Chikwendu, CEO of Reel Women International Film Festival. “Our partnership with the esteemed University of Lagos and the popular Ozone Cinema allows us to craft a more accessible, inclusive, and dynamic festival experience.

To have Ms. Agatha Amata deliver our keynote address and to welcome the iconic Joke Silva as our Honorary President truly underscores the global importance and transformative impact of celebrating women in film. We are also thrilled to soon unveil our revered international jury and other respected speakers who will grace our stages.”

The Festival Director of Reel Women International Film Festival 2025, Mr. Ndu James-Okere, further emphasises that “these new venues represent a monumental leap forward in our commitment to showcasing the extraordinary talent of female filmmakers from across the globe.

By leveraging the academic precision of UNILAG and the immersive cinematic atmosphere of Ozone Cinema, we aim to foster both intellectual engagement and widespread public appreciation for these vital stories. We are confident that RWIFF 2025 will be a most impactful and resonant edition.”

He added that beyond simply showcasing compelling films, “RWIFF is dedicated to creating tangible opportunities for career advancement.

The dynamic RWIFF Film Market will serve as a crucial nexus, facilitating direct connections between female producers and distributors, streamlining the sales process for completed films, and attracting vital investment for projects in development.

This dedicated space is designed to empower female producers, connecting them directly with industry stakeholders and propelling their ambitious projects forward.” Furthermore, RWIFF will offer invaluable learning experiences through a series of bespoke Master Classes and Interactive Sessions.

Led by renowned industry professionals and leading academics, these sessions will delve into critical aspects of filmmaking, robustly address pertinent women’s issues, and explore other timely and related subjects, equipping attendees with new skills, fresh perspectives, and actionable insights.

