Rwanda’s Footprint In Congo’s Unending Wars

With another humanitarian crisis confronting the world in the Democratic Republic Congo, it is time for concrete action against the smooth operating and expansionist regime in Rwanda led by Paul Kagame. M23 rebels, reportedly powered from Kigali, have taken complete control of the Eastern part of Congo leaving in their trail blood, tears and looting.

In the last four weeks, key towns of Goma and Bukavu, as well as the strategic airport at Kavuma, have been captured. This offensive by M23 violates the sovereignty of DR Congo because there are thousands of Rwandan troops leading the push. Although Kagame has diplomatically distanced himself from the gory events, his hands are stained with convincing evidence.

The rebels are majorly ethnic Congolese Tutsi, who had fought this same battle in past decades and got their name after the March 23, 2009 Accord which was not only signed to calm nerves but to recognise the Tutsi as part of the system, with equal rights. It may sound like two-way traffic.

Kagame claims that Hutu rebels who fled Rwanda after the 1994 Genocide also have plans of toppling his regime from their base in DR Congo. In other words, the best way to defend Rwanda is to attack those supporting Hutu activists. Unfortunately, the world continues to treat Kagame as a modern day reformer and unifier who has taken his country from the ashes of genocide to African Paradise. His dictatorship is hardly mentioned.

And this is a supposed democrat who has remained in power over three decades after assuming office as president. The spotlight has mainly been on Russia/Ukraine, Hamas/Israel, Sudan and Congo but while efforts were made to restore peace in the Middle East and meetings upon meetings have been held to decide the direction of Russia’s war with Ukraine, DR Congo does not matter, just like Africa’s relevance was exploitation and balkanisation in Berlin two centuries ago.

The African Union (AU) remains its usual toothless bulldog. While it’s Summit held in Addis Ababa, neither Kagame nor his DR Congo counterpart, Etienne Tshisekedi, graced the event. The Congolese leader opted to fly over Ethiopia to attend a security meeting in Munich. While M23 rebels continue their onward march, the Congolese bear the brunt.

Women and children have been raped. Access to Medicare is nonexistent and businesses have been vandalised. According to reports, dead bodies lie like monuments across the streets of Goma and Bukavu. Regional ties are breaking.

South Africans are enraged that their soldiers were killed in the rebel advance. The South African Development Community (SADC) is worried that developments in DR Congo may birth a regional crisis. East Africans are equally nursing the same fears. The United Nations SecretaryGeneral, Antonio Guterres, has condemned Rwanda and the rebels. Congo is one area that has haunted the UN for about 65 years since independence on June 30, 1960.

There have been unending wars, right from July 11, 1960 when Katangese rebels under Moishe Tshombe broke away, followed by the Baluba of South Kasai in August. And the United Nations has worked as much as it lost. On September 17, 1961, SecretaryGeneral, Dag Hammarskjold, was killed in a controversial air crash, on his way to meet Tshombe in Katanga.

First Congolese Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba, sent to prison in Katanga by President Joseph Kasavubu, was executed and his body dissolved. In all these, Europe and America played horrible roles, simply to exploit the resources of the vast country, which is as big as the whole of Western Europe. It began with King Leopold 11 of Belgium who valued rubber more than African lives. DR Congo, a country of over 200 ethnic nationalities and 700 dialects, suffered deaths and amputations in the bid to feed Leopold’s gluttony.

The Belgians traumatised their colony and created more divisions which continued after independence. The UN intervened with ONUC (United Nations Operation in the Congo) in 1960. In 1965, an African Leopold emerged. Joseph-Desire Mobutu became Sese Seko Kuku Ngbendu Wa Za Bangam (the cock who leaves no hen unruffled). He was finally chased away in 1997 by Laurent Kabila. Kabila, himself, was eliminated by one of his own bodyguards and succeeded by his son, Joseph.

The UN continued to work for peace by creating another peace force, MONUSCO (UN Mission in the Congo) in 1999. The war has not ended. With over six million displaced persons, this is the Earth’s largest humanitarian crisis. For Nigeria, Congo is not too far. Our troops have always been involved in Peace Missions. Gen. Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi became the first African to command UN troops in 1964. All former military rulers, from Yakubu Gowon to Murtala Mohammed down to Olusegun Obasanjo, served in the Congo.

Emeka Ojukwu was there, in Luluabourg, Kassai Province. Conrad Nwawo, Adekunle Fajuyi, David Ejoor, Hassan Katsina, Chukwuma Nzeogwu and Mobolaji Johnson, were all there. Obasanjo was captured by the Katangese and was lucky to escape death. His colleague, G. Ezeugbana, was cannibalised. Gen. Samaila Iliya was appointed MONUSC commander in 2004. Copper, coltan, rubber and other mineral resources are the major attractions that fuel this unending war. Sadly, more lives will be lost as those behind it all, in America, Europe, Rwanda or even Congo, are unwilling to cease fire permanently.

