Rwandan Genocide Suspect Unfit To Stand Trial, Un Court Rules

An 88-year-old man accused of being a major financier of the 1994 Rwandan genocide is unfit to stand trial, a UN war crimes court has ruled. Félicien Kabuga had “severe dementia”, according to medical experts.

He was arrested in Paris in 2020 after evading capture for 26 years, reports the BBC. Said to have been Rwanda’s richest man at the time, he is alleged to have financed ethnic Hutu militias who slaughtered about 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus. He denies the charges.

The head of Rwandan genocide survivors’ association Ibuka told BBC Great Lakes he was “saddened” by the judges’ decision.