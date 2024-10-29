RwandAir Commits To Sustained Cargo Operations

Share

RwandAir has committed to cargo agents in Nigeria to sustain its cargo operations out of the country to build its market share in that space.

The commitment was made during a recent cargo agents workshop held in Lagos to get their feedback relating to the airline’s service delivery, address pressing concerns, and outline its plans to enhance cargo operations.

The Airline’s Regional Manager, Mr. Dennis Rwiliriza, disclosed that the carrier was on the verge of re-launching a dedicated freighter service on ad hoc basis, for the market to address current capacity constraints in meeting the market’s cargo demand.

“Though limited aircraft space and cargo protocols such as those for dangerous goods require a little more time for appropriate processing, the new service will streamline cargo operations, increasing efficiency and reliability,” Rwiliriza assured.

Stressing the airline’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with its cargo agents, the Regional Manager said: “The whole purpose of this meeting is to address any areas where there are difficulties as you conduct business with us.

We are here for you, so you can be rest assured that we will take whatever feedback you give us, and address that which requires our attention.”

He went on to discuss the details of rate negotiation and competitive pricing and explained that RwandAir took cognisance of prevailing costs, competition, and profit margins when determining cargo rates.

He, therefore, urged agents to inform the airline whenever the rates seem to discourage potential clients to allow the airline to look into finding a way to make adjustments accordingly for mutual benefit.

Bringing the event to a close, various cargo agents were rewarded with gifts in recognition of their dedication to the airline and their brilliant performance in the last financial year.

