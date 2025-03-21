Rwanda Vs Nigeria: Chelle Names Super Eagles Starting XI

Share

The head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Eric Chelle, has named his first-ever starting XI in charge of the team.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria will take on Rwanda in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Kigali on Friday evening.

However, Chelle has picked the quartet of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Simon Moses and Samuel Chukwueze.

In midfield, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi start, while Stanley Nwabali is the preferred goalkeeper.

The defence is made up of Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey and captain William Troost-Ekong.

Kick-off by 5 pm WAT, Eric Chelle’s first starting 11; Nwabali; Aina, Ekong, Bassey, Osayi; Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Simon; Lookman, Osimhen.

