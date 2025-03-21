Rwanda Tough But Eagles’ll Win, Lookman Boasts

Share

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, said the Amavubi of Rwanda are a tough side but he is confident the Nigerian team can secure a win against their hosts when the two teams clash in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier today.

Despite Nigeria’s struggles in the qualifiers so far, Lookman acknowledged Rwanda’s quality but insisted that the Super Eagles must focus on their own performance.

“We know Rwanda is a good team, we know about their quality, but at the end of the day, we need to focus on ourselves, bring the game to them, and fight together for the win,” he said.

The Super Eagles, currently in fifth place in Group C, are yet to win a game in the qualifying campaign. A victory against Rwanda is vital to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 27-year-old said the strong bond within the squad and the players’ commitment to winning win give them the day.

“Everybody knows the level of players we have. It’s an i n c r e d i b l e group, and most importantly, they’re good p e o p l e . Everyone s h a r e s the same objective – to win.”

