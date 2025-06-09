Rwanda Pulls Out Of Regional Bloc Over Dr Congo Row

Share

Rwanda has said it is pulling out of a central African regional bloc after a diplomatic row over its involvement in the conflict in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The country was supposed to take up the chairman role of the Economic Community of Central African States (Eccas), which rotates between its 11 members.

But it was prevented from doing so at a meeting on Saturday in Equatorial Guinea. Announcing its decision to leave Eccas, Rwanda said its right to take up the “chairmanship… was deliberately ignored in order to impose the DRC’s diktat”.

Meanwhile in Kenya, A UK soldier has been accused of raping a woman near a British army training camp where another soldier has previously been accused of murder, reports the BBC.

The alleged rape happened last month close to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk) near the town of Nanyuki, 200km (125 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi.

The man was arrested and questioned following the alleged incident after a group of soldiers visited a bar in the town.

