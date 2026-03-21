The fifth edition of the NCF Women’s Invitational Tournament, tagged the “Patricia Kambarami Cup,” got off to an explosive start on Friday, with Rwanda and Nigeria recording emphatic victories in their opening fixtures.

The competition, organised by the Nigeria Cricket Federation, is held in honour of the late Patricia Kambarami, a former Regional Development Manager with ICC Africa, whose contributions significantly boosted the growth of women’s cricket across the continent.

Rwanda set the tone for the tournament with a commanding 122-run victory over Ghana, posting a tournament record total of 210 runs in the opening match.

The East Africans, after winning the toss, wasted no time asserting dominance, with teenage sensation Fanny Utagushimaninde announcing her arrival on the international stage in grand style. The youngster struck boundaries at will from the onset, racing to a historic century on debut.

She eventually finished unbeaten on 111 off 65 balls, laced with 17 fours, becoming the youngest player to score a century in Women’s T20 Internationals. In the second match of the day, Nigeria delivered a clinical performance to defeat Zimbabwe Women’s U-19 team by eight wickets.

Zimbabwe, who elected to bat first, were restricted to 80 all out in 16.5 overs, courtesy of a disciplined bowling display by the hosts.

Peace Usen starred with the ball, claiming three wickets for 16 runs, while Anointed Akhigbe also returned impressive figures with three wickets.

Despite modest contributions from Beloved Biza (21), Lorraine Pemhiwa (22) and Nokuntenda Makanhiwa (10), Zimbabwe failed to build any meaningful partnerships.