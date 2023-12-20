Rwanda Govt Buys Off Monster Multi-Purpose Tractors Manufactured In Port Harcourt

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame has directed the country’s High Commission in Nigeria to immediately start necessary documentation to fast-track buying off the newest multi-purpose 120-horsepower BobTractors assembled in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Rubagumya, the Second Counsellor, at the Rwandan High Commission to Nigeria, disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt at the sidelines during the unveiling of multipurpose Air-conditioned BobTractors.

According to the Rwandan diplomat, Rubagumya, the President of Rwanda who has gotten the reports of the versatility of the new 120 horsepower BobTractors manufactured and assembled in Port Harcourt specifically made to adapt to the African weather for mechanized farming.

He therefore specifically directed that top officers of the Rwandan High Commission must be at the unveiling of BobTractors that took place on Monday night at Pool poolside of Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt.

Counsellor Rubagumya explained that the Rwandan Government is taking Mechanized Agriculture as the piler for massive food production to feed its people and also export to other countries in East Africa and Europe.

He revealed that his government has been in talks with Ibifiri BobManuel, Managing Director of BobTractors Nigeria Limited manufacturer of the 120 horsepower BobTractors.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony BobManuel described the Tractor as ” a multipurpose game changer for mechanized farming he also said that he and his team had been in five years America where the new 120 horsepower BobTractors were designed for.

They are now manufactured and assembled in Port Harcourt which is specifically made for the Nigerian tropical weather and the African terrain.

“BobTractors unlike those imported from Europe develop a fault and pack up easily due to overheating because of the ever-hot tropical weather and tough terrain”.

He said: “The newly inaugurated BobTractors are the answers and game changers to the need of mechanized farming in Nigeria and because it works as Harvester, Planter, bush clearing and so on easily to maintain because the parts are readily available. You don’t need to import the parts from Europe.”

BobManuel described mechanized Agriculture as an untapped gold mine waiting to be explored and more revenue-yielding compared to oil and gas.

“Our crude oil will soon dry up, but our soil and Agriculture will remain forever. There was a period of Nigeria’s history when we had Groundnut pyramids, Cocoa, cotton, hides, and skin. The revenue from them sustained our economy”

The Chief Executive Officer of BobManuel said that with the introduction of BobTractors, the era of subsistence agriculture where farmers use cutlasses and Hoes with a lot of manpower on the farm is gone.

At the occasion, Representatives of the Rivers State Government, Manufacturers Association, Nigerian Chambers of Commerce Agriculture and Industry, and NACCIMA, spoke about the need for governments, corporate bodies, and individuals to focus on Agriculture for food security and also because it is a big business.