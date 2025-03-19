Rwanda FA: Stopping Osimhen Key To Beating Nigeria – Maurice

Share

The media officer of the Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA), Oliver Maurice, has stressed the importance of neutralizing, Victor Osimhen when the Amavubi face Nigeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Osimhen, who will lead the Super Eagles’ attack, has been in sensational form this season for Turkish Süper Lig champions, Galatasaray. The 26-year-old striker has netted 26 goals and provided five assists in 30 matches across all competitions.

Maurice acknowledged Osimhen’s threat but remained confident in Rwanda’s ability to compete.

“Osimhen is on fire, and we will try to stop him in this match,” Maurice told SCORENigeria.

“Nigeria have top-quality players, but we’re not afraid; we only respect them.

“Nigeria have never won in Rwanda. We’re all excited ahead of this match, and our fans will troop out in numbers to support the team.”

The Super Eagles will be looking to claim their first-ever victory in Rwanda, while the Amavubi will aim to maintain their impressive home record against Nigeria.

