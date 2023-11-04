Rwanda Declares Visa-Free Entry For Africans

In an effort to ease the movement of people in the Central/Eastern Africa country, Rwanda has announced its plan to allow all Africans visa-free entry into its country.

By this decision, Rwanda has become the latest nation in the African continent to announce such a move.

The President of the country, Paul Kagame made the announcement in Kigali, the Rwandan capital where he pitched the potential of Africa as “a unified tourism destination” for a continent that still relies on 60% of its tourists from outside Africa, according to data from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

“Any African, can get on a plane to Rwanda whenever they wish and they will not pay a thing to enter our country” said Kagame during the 23rd Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council.

“We should not lose sight of our own continental market,” he said. “Africans are the future of global tourism as our middle class continues to grow at a fast pace in the decades to come.”

Once implemented, Rwanda will become the fourth African country to remove travel restrictions for Africans. Other countries that have waived visas to African nationals are Gambia, Benin Republic and Seychelles.

Kenyan President William Ruto on Monday 30 October also announced his country’s plans to remove visa restrictions for African travellers to the country.

He said- “Visa restrictions amongst ourselves are working against us. When people cannot travel, business people cannot travel, entrepreneurs cannot travel we all become net losers