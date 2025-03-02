Rwanda Appoints New Head Coach Ahead S’Eagles Clash

Share

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), on Sunday, announced the appointment of Algerian Adel Amrouche as the new head coach of the Amavubi.

Amrouche takes charge of the Amavubi from German tactician Thorsten Spittler.

The 56-year-old managed Tanzania at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

The former midfielder has also managed various national teams across Africa, including Burundi, Kenya, Libya, and Botswana.

Amrouche’s first game in charge of Rwanda will be against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter will take place at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday, March 21.

Rwanda occupy the top spot in Group C with seven points.

