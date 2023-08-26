The new Serie A season roared into life over the weekend as the Italian top-flight returned for another season of pulsating action. Reigning champions Nap- oli showed their title credentials with a 3-1 away thrashing of league newcomers Frosinone to hand Rudi Garcia three points on his managerial debut.

80 minutes were enough to remind Serie A fans of Victor Osimhen’s strength and killer instinct in the penalty box. Two extraordinary goals brought a clearly inferior Frosinone to its knees and creating early suggestions they are perhaps too weak to be able to compete on the Serie A stage.

The Nigerian centre forward seems to be up and running despite the season just beginning and he was the recurring nightmare of Frosinone’s defence, scoring two goals with his only two chances in the game.

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia gave him a well-deserved standing ovation 10 minutes from the end of the opening match by subbing him off. Garcia was also looking to manage the players work- Ruthless Osimhen seeks to bury Sassuolo load.

Osimhen can once again be the top scorer in Serie A and to do so the French coach will have to carefully balance the output of the former Lille striker: his physique is delicate but the presence of Giovanni Simeone on the bench provides an opportunity to rest him when needed.

Garcia is already forging an aggressive and fast squad centred around him and Osimhen is demonstrating his desire to confirm his status as the best striker in the division. With 19 goals so far in 2023, Osimhen has scored more goals than the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane ,and Lautaro Martinez in the top scorer rankings.

The Super Eagles forward is on fire and could end the season as the top scorer in the calendar year of 2023 if he continues his current form and performance Sassuolo will be at the receiving end of his fearsome form when they visit Stadio Diego Maradona on Sunday and having lost all five of their last faceoffs with the champions, the visitors could be well preparing for another drubbing orchestrated by the Nigerian forward.