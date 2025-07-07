Ruth Kadiri Speaks On Keeping Her Marriage Private

Nollywood actress and producer Ruth Kadiri has addressed speculation surrounding her marriage, saying she is not hiding her husband but simply choosing to keep their relationship private.

Speaking during an interview on Dear Ife, uploaded on YouTube on Saturday, Kadiri said the decision to maintain a low profile was mutual between her and her husband, and it influenced their choice to hold a small wedding with only 50 guests.

The actress further revealed that her husband prefers to maintain a low profile. She expressed confusion over why people expect her to showcase her marriage publicly.

“I invited only 50 people to my wedding. It was exactly what we both wanted, and I didn’t want any drama around my relationship,” she said.

“We go to church together, we attend events together, my life is not as private as people think. In the events I organize, my husband is always there.”

“For clarity, my husband is not a secret. People who know me, know him. And for me, that’s enough. Like, I don’t know why I will sit down and be thinking, what am I proving?”