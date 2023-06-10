New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Ruth Kadiri Slams…

Ruth Kadiri Slams Ekiti Chef For Planning To Defeat Hilda Baci

Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has criticized Ekiti Chef, Damilola Adeparusi, over her mission to surpass Hilda Baci’s 100 hours cook-a-thon feat.

Chef Damilola has set out to cook non-stop for 120 hours to set a new marathon cooking record, to beat Hilda Baci’s awaiting Guinness World Record which was set for 100 hours.

New Telegraph reports that when the news first broke out about her cooking conquest on Friday afternoon, she already crossed the 12-hour mark.

As of the time of filing this report, Chef Dammy has cooked for 31 hours and counting at her kitchen in Oye, Ekiti State.

In reaction to this new development, Ruth Kadiri, took to her Instagram page to repost the Chef’s photo as she express displeasure over her decision, saying it was an attempt to cut short Hilda’s celebration.

Ruth Kadiri wrote; “They won’t think for themselves but the moment you do it… Everyone starts realising they can do it too.

” They can’t even wait for her euphoria to settle. Meet Nigerians, my people”

Post Views: 187
Tags:

Read Previous

Lawyers Raise Concern Over Alleged Invasion Emefiele’s House Despite Court Order
Read Next

Bayelsa Govt Sets To Have Plastic Waste Bank

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023