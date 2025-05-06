Ruth Kadiri Reacts To Youtube Recognition

Taking to Instagram, Ruth Kadiri expressed gratitude to YouTube for the recognition and recounted her journey into film making.

Ruth Kadiri disclosed that the recognition is especially notable as it commemorates her 20th anniversary on YouTube.

Her post reads,“50k for 4 people each.What’s your best RUTHKADIRI247 movie ever?.

The other day, YouTube celebra.ted its 20th anniversary and I had the surreal honor of being recognized as one of four female creators who are redefining the boundaries of creativity, and shaping YouTube into a beacon for cultural storytelling and global connection.

To be named one of the top female YouTubers in Nigeria is something I never imagined when I first started sharing my passion for movie making with the world. What began as a simple desire to tell stories has grown into something far beyond my expectations.

I’m deeply grateful to God for the grace, the gift, and the growth. Thank you to @youtube for this incredible recognition, and thank you my amazing community for walking this journey with me. I love you all❤️”.

