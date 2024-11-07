Ruth Kadiri, Husband Mark Sixth Wedding Anniversary

Share

Nollywood multi-award-winning actress, Ruth Kadiri has taken to her social media page to celebrate with her husband on their sixth wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a romantic note from her husband, which poured out his heartfelt love for her and affectionately described her as his ‘favourite person’.

Alongside the romantic note from her husband, Ruth Kadiri shared an intricately moulded figurine of two intertwined hands, symbolizing the unbreakable bond and infinite union of their love.

The romantic note reads: “6 years later and you are still my favourite person. Happy anniversary “,

The movie star further followed her love note with a delicate drawing of a love symbol, reinforcing the couple’s commitment.

Ruth Kadiri captioned the post, “My cup of tea’, expressing her heartfelt love and gratitude.

