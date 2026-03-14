Ruth Kadiri Hosts Massive Talent Audition In Lagos, Draws Over 14,000 Aspiring Actors

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker and actress, Ruth Kadiri, successfully hosted a large-scale talent audition for aspiring actors in Lagos. The two-day event attracted an overwhelming response from the creative community, with approximately 14,000 aspiring talents registering for the opportunity to showcase their acting abilities and begin their journey in the film industry.

The audition forms part of Ruth Kadiri’s ongoing commitment to discovering and nurturing new talent within Nigeria’s fast-growing film industry. The event brought together hopeful actors from across the country who were eager to demonstrate their skills before an experienced panel of judges and industry professionals.

The judging panel featured notable figures in the Nigerian film industry including Lancelot Imasuen, Ruth Kadiri, Lydia John, Jessica Obasi, Abagada, Uche Agbo, Charles Born, and Obi Titus, among others. Their presence provided aspiring actors with the rare opportunity to be evaluated and guided by seasoned filmmakers and professionals who understand the demands of the industry.

Speaking during the audition, Ruth Kadiri encouraged aspiring filmmakers and actors to remain patient, disciplined, and committed to mastering their craft. According to her: “Filmmaking is a beautiful art and a powerful tool for societal change.

Times have changed and you can now hone your skill without going to a formal school. You can learn a lot from the internet with access to video and audio equipment to drive your passion. The only limit is yourself. Let the art grow bit by bit and never be in a rush.

“Ruth Kadiri didn’t just appear. I started from a humble beginning, learning storytelling and scripting before I began making my own films. Also learn the business side of filmmaking because it will ensure your sustenance in the industry.”

The audition reflects Kadiri’s dedication to creating opportunities for emerging talents and strengthening the future of the Nigerian film industry by empowering the next generation of storytellers.

Selected participants from the audition will have the opportunity to work with Ruth Kadiri Films on upcoming projects, gaining valuable on-set experience and mentorship from established professionals in the industry.

The event marks another milestone in the continued efforts to expand platforms that support creative growth and open doors for aspiring filmmakers across Nigeria.