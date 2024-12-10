New Telegraph

December 10, 2024
December 10, 2024
Ruth Kadiri Advices Actors Against Pressure Of 1m Views On Youtube

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ruth Kadiri, has called out producers who pressure actors to produce one million views on the first day of upload on YouTube.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star urged actors not to let any producer pressure them to do high numbers on YouTube.

According to her, one million views is not the standard for a successful movie.

She wrote, “Dear Nollywood actors, take the pressure off your shoulders! Any producer who requires one million views from you in one day has failed.

“A good production requires more than your face.

“One million views is not a standard of success. So much y’all don’t know about YouTube. Don’t let their ignorance rob you of your joy.”

