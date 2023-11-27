Ruth Eze Reveals Why She Can’t Marry An Actor

Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze has opened up on why she cannot marry a fellow male actor in the industry.

Speaking in an interview with PUNCH, Ruth expressed her possibility of marrying a filmmaker but ruled out marrying a fellow actor.

Stating her reasons, she expressed disgust at the manner in which actors misbehave while on set with fellow colleagues as he alleged that actresses, both single and married, often bring food to actors while on set, which she finds disrespectful.

She emphasized that if the public were aware of the behind-the-scenes lifestyle of some Nollywood actors during movie shoots, they might reconsider any association with them.

She said, “I can never marry a colleague. I can marry a filmmaker, but not an actor. If you see the things they do on set while filming, even the married ones, you wouldn’t want to have anything to do with them. Other girls come to look for them, and some even bring food.

“Imagine filming in Enugu and your family is in Asaba; you would see girls bringing food to them on set. Imagine being in love with such an actor and witnessing that. The only colleague I would have loved to get married to is already married.”

Speaking on privacy in a relationship or marriage, Ruth Eze emphasized the importance of maintaining a lowkey lifestyle, aware of social media.

She added, “A lot of people don’t like to see others, especially in Nollywood in the eastern part of the country. We don’t like one another. I cannot expose my relationship, or who I am in love with.

“There is no actor in Nollywood, especially in Asaba (Delta State), that one would buy food for on set and they would eat. Everybody is scared, because of how dangerous that side is. When one goes for any production, one is usually scared. So, in order to be careful, one has to buy one’s food,”