Ruth Ayodele: How I Dumped Tennis For Weightlifting

African Games three gold medalists speaks on her feat in Accra

Team Nigeria’s weightlifters won 16 gold medals at the ongoing 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana, with Ruth Ayodele excelling in women’s 64kg. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Accra, the Ibadan-based athlete said her target was to compete internationally. Excerpts:

How was it like competing and winning gold medals at the African Games in Ghana? This is actually a good experience, a good outing for me this year. I will say winning the gold was the best performance from me this year and I want to express my joy.

Coming to Ghana, what were your expectations? While coming, I was determined that I was going to have medals, I made up my mind that I didn’t want to share the gold with anyone and that was what I did. I went there with total concentration and I thank God that I achieved my goal.

How was the preparation like for you and the other weightlifters coming for the African Games? Back home it has been very challenging. All of us experienced a lot of ups and downs but we all decided to win. I would like to speak for myself at this point, I decided I must win and not allow anything to weigh me down. I’ve been going through hard times but I decided that for me I won’t let that discourage me, that I was going to win by all means. It was not easy, but looking at the medals, I will say I am satisfied.

People will say some sports are not for women especially weightlifting, have you faced a situation whereby people ask you questions about your choice of sports discipline? That’s normal, some will look at you and say you look like a man, some will be like why are you doing weightlifting, no man will marry you and so on. For me, I don’t care about what people say. The truth is they only want to be like you, they are envious of what you are doing because they cannot do it. Whatever you say to me, that’s me, I don’t care, I don’t allow people’s opinion to bring me down, I am happy with myself and what I am doing.

So, why weightlifting of all sports that you can pick from? Seriously, I don’t know. The truth is I love the game and I decided to do everything for me to excel in it.

How did you come about it? Do you have someone doing it and you decided to join or how? There was nobody or anyone asking me to take to weightlifting, I started myself. I saw it and I went to the gym and they asked if I could do this and I said yes. That was how it started for me.

What was it like initially when you started? At that time, I just lost my parents, which was very tough for me but I was putting in all my efforts because I was not forced into it. I decided to do it with the determination to excel.

Was it the pain of losing your parents that pushed you into weightlifting? Like I said before, I saw the sport and I love it, that was why I went for it. I used to be a tennis player before the love for weightlifting took me away and I am glad where I am today.

Why did you feel that weightlifting was the best for you instead of tennis that you started with? After I lost my parents, all the tennis people were doing was just to say sorry, trying to show me sympathy which I don’t really like because I needed more than that at the time. I don’t like them feeling sorry for me. When I got to weightlifting, they accepted me, I saw the coach and he took me in and I started. They didn’t just feel sorry for me, they helped me to channel my energy to something that will make me take the loss off my mind and that’s why I have been giving the sport my all.

Do you see yourself qualifying for the Olympics? I can but it is too late this time around. I was supposed to go for like five qualifiers but I only went for two, so it is too late for me now.

Looking back at what you have been doing, what would you say have been the gains since you started weightlifting? Last year at the World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, I won two silver medals and it was nice but I was not recognised by anybody, but I decided to push forward. After Riyadh, I went to the World Cup in Qatar and I won three bronze medals. I competed against North Korea and I won three bronze but it was not recognized again. I did not allow that to deter me and I continue to train and prepare myself for future competitions. By December last year, I was listed for the African Games and immediately, I concluded within myself that I am going for the three gold medals in my category. That was what really pushed me. I said to myself that I’m going to get my three gold medals and I am happy I was able to achieve that.

What do you think should be done for the athletes who have done well for Nigeria at the African Games? We’ve done a great job. It’s not easy. We didn’t come with the full team, we were just six girls and we have medals. I think we should be treated well.

The football team recently won silver medal at the AFCON and were hosted by the president with several rewards. Do you think by winning gold, the athletes deserve better? Seriously, I am sure we do. Most of us can’t go to school but we are just doing the sports. It’s hard and we are not able to go for championships. There is no support. I think we should have more support when it comes to the education of athletes. They can study abroad and then come home and continue and the team can grow. There are more athletes down there but because there is no support. It is not just about money, they should give us scholarships, so we can add education to our talents.

Where do you see yourself in three years as an athlete and as an individual? I want to be higher than this. I want to compete outside the continent and be in the national team. I want to compete not just in Africa but outside as well. Hopefully, I can get the opportunity of a scholarship so I can return to school outside Nigeria and get better in my chosen career.

As a lady, there will surely be attraction from men all around, how have you been able to manage this? Sure they have been coming, but I’ve just been disciplined and focused. Without that, I don’t think I would have gotten here. It is all about knowing what you are doing and getting better at it.