Russia’s Putin Hails ‘Unprecedented’ Ties With China At Talks In Beijing

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping are at an “unprecedented level” as the two met in Beijing on the eve of a massive military parade. Putin described Xi as a dear friend; Chinese state media said relations were exemplary.

Russia is to increase supplies of gas to China, while Beijing will offer visa-free travel to Russians during a year-long trial. Xi is also preparing to welcome North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in what appears to be a show of solidarity with both aggressors in the Ukraine war.

Xi will host China’s largest-ever military parade on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the surrender of the Japanese in China at the end of World War Two, reports the BBC. In May, Xi visited Moscow for Russia’s celebrations to mark the defeat of the Nazis.