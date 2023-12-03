Russia’s Presidential Elections

Russia is scheduled to hold its presidential election in March 2024. In accordance with the country’s electoral law, the first round of the election will be held from March 15 to 17. If no candidate receives more than half the vote, a second round will take place three weeks later, on April 7. The winner of the presidential election is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 7, 2024. This presidential election will be the first after the 2020 amendments to the Constitution of Russia which made the incumbent 71-year-old President Vladimir Putin eligible to seek re-election. Reuters exclusively reported that Putin has decided to run in the March presidential election. This move will keep him in power until at least 2030.

Reuters reported that its sources said that Putin feels he must steer Russia through its most perilous period in decades. Even one of Russia’s most respected newspapers, kommersant, reported in January this year that preparation was underway for Putin’s election campaign. This however was denied by his spokesman. But the Kremlin, the Russian seat of government reportedly says it’s confident that Putin will win the 2024 presidential election if he de- cides to run for another six-year term in office. “There has been no formal announcement yet. But I have no doubt that if he puts forward his candidacy, he will win immediately. Society is consolidated around the president”; Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin Press Secretary said.

Putin is known to keep his plans to run for election under tight wraps until the very last minute. He will, according to reports, compete against Gennady Zyuganov, a geriatric communist and Russian nationalist; leonid Slutsky, a far-right politician who has faced allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior; and Alexei Nechayev who is often referred to as a “businessman”. Informed observers say Russia maintains political pluralism as there are politicians with different views and positions that make up the opposition parties in the country and are seen as part of the systemic opposition.

This means registered political parties like the Communist Party, liberal Democratic Party or A Just Russia are part of the opposition. However, the so-called independent western media, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), according to analysts, are biased and pursue an anti-Russian line at the behest of Washington and its allies in a psychological warfare based on deception against Russia’s electoral process. As the country’s presidential elections come into sharp focus, the West has continued to be cynical in its approach to criticism of the Russian electoral process in the context of the corruption and opacity of elections in western countries.

They have begun to campaign saying the Russian presidential election won’t attract a lot of interest, and probably won’t even be the most important political event of 2024 because as with previous presidential elections, there will be no suspense, and the result is entirely predictable as no one allegedly can oppose Putin for now. This campaign is a violation of the United Nations declaration on the inadmissibility of intervention and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states. The principle of non-interference includes all forms of intervention or interference, direct, overt, or co- vert, threatening the sovereignty and political independence of other states with the aim of overthrowing their government. The incumbent Russian President first came to power on the eve of the year 2000.

Since then, he has alternated the roles of Prime Minister and President with other senior officials while remaining the senior party. Analysts believe that Russia’s economy has remained resilient despite international sanctions and increased economic isolation as a result of the war with Ukraine. Russia still has friends in high places, with countries such as China and India willing to do business with it despite (and indeed benefiting from) its economic isolation by the West. “The way it looks now, the Russian system is very resilient, much more resilient than we expected a year and a half ago at the start of the war; said Sergei Medvedev, a noted academic, historian, and author.

“Economically, paradoxically, and also, socially. Putin looks in control and looks healthy. It looks now that Putin’s regime could last for another three or five years,” he affirmed. The presidential campaign must start as soon as Putin declares his candidacy and the world looks forward to seeing other candidates and political engagement in which people see themselves as politicians in a historic event. Mumuni writes from Kaduna