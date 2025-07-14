New Telegraph

July 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Russia’s Agents Killed…

Russia’s Agents Killed After Intelligence Officer Shot Dead, Says Ukraine

Ukraine said two agents working for Russia have been killed after a senior Ukrainian intelligence officer was shot dead on Thursday.

The head of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), Vasyl Malyuk, said in a video statement that two agents working for Russia’s security service FSB had been tracked down and “liquidated” after they resisted arrest yesterday morning.

It comes after Col Ivan Voronych was shot several times in a Kyiv car park in broad daylight, after being approached by an unidentified assailant who fled the scene.

Yesterday, Ukraine’s national police said the two agents killed were “citizens of a foreign country”, without giving any further details. Moscow had no immediate response, reports the BBC.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NOC Pledges Support For African Arm Wrestling Championship
Read Next

NASS Suspends Activities Till July 22 To Honour Buhari