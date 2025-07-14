Russia’s Agents Killed After Intelligence Officer Shot Dead, Says Ukraine

Ukraine said two agents working for Russia have been killed after a senior Ukrainian intelligence officer was shot dead on Thursday.

The head of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), Vasyl Malyuk, said in a video statement that two agents working for Russia’s security service FSB had been tracked down and “liquidated” after they resisted arrest yesterday morning.

It comes after Col Ivan Voronych was shot several times in a Kyiv car park in broad daylight, after being approached by an unidentified assailant who fled the scene.

Yesterday, Ukraine’s national police said the two agents killed were “citizens of a foreign country”, without giving any further details. Moscow had no immediate response, reports the BBC.