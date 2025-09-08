Russian Vaccine For Colon Cancer Ready For Use- Report

Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) has announced that a domestically developed personalised mRNA cancer vaccine targeting colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, will be rolled out this year.

The vaccine, initially targeting colorectal cancer, showed significant reductions in tumour size and improved survival rates. Further advancements are being made in developing vaccines for glioblastoma and melanoma. This rollout follows specialised regulatory approval expected in summer 2025 and builds on Russia’s expertise in mRNA vaccine technology, highlighted by the Gamaleya Center’s previous work on COVID-19 vaccines.

This development comes after the cancer vaccine shows promising results in preclinical trials, particularly targeting colorectal cancer with tumour size reduction rates between 60 per cent and 80 per cent, and increased survival rates.

Russia’s cancer vaccine has successfully completed preclinical trials, demonstrating both safety and high efficacy, Veronika Skvortsova, head of the FMBA, announced at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), reported the Tass Russian News Agency.