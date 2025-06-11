New Telegraph

June 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Russian Strikes In…

Russian Strikes In Ukraine Hit Kyiv And Killed 2 In Odesa

Russia has launched one of its largest strikes on Kyiv, injuring four people and causing widespread damage across seven of the capital’s 10 districts, officials said.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched 315 drones overnight across the country.

Further south in the port city of Odesa, two people were killed after drone attacks hit residential buildings and medical facilities, including a maternity ward, officials said.

Zelensky later said 13 people had also been injured there, reports the BBC.

The overnight attack was “one of the largest strikes on Kyiv”, Zelensky said on social media.

Witnesses said they heard loud explosions across the city, and pictures showed the night sky lit in orange and heavy smoke rising from buildings.

Elsewhere in the country, the Dnipro region and Chernihiv region were also targeted, Zelensky said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Abia Ex-Gov Remains Respected Leader Of Our Party –APC Abia North
Read Next

NiMet Predicts Three Days Thunderstorm, Rain From Wednesday
Share
Copy Link
×