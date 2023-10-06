Russian Strike Kills At Least 51 in Ukraine

A Russian strike in north-eastern Ukraine has killed at least 51 people, officials said.

The attack happened in the village of Hroza near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.

A six-year-old boy was among those killed when the attack happened at 13:15 local time.

According to reports villagers from Hroza had gathered in a local cafe for a wake following the death of a resident, reports the BBC.

Posting to Telegram, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “genocidal aggression”.