Russian Strike Kills At Least 51 in Ukraine

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, emergency workers search the victims of the deadly Russian rocket attack that killed more than people in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
A Russian strike in north-eastern Ukraine has killed at least 51 people, officials said.
The attack happened in the village of Hroza near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
A six-year-old boy was among those killed when the attack happened at 13:15 local time.
According to reports villagers from Hroza had gathered in a local cafe for a wake following the death of a resident, reports the BBC.
Posting to Telegram, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “genocidal aggression”.