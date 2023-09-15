Russian Pilot Tried to Shoot Down British Air Force Jet

A Russian pilot tried to shoot down an RAF surveillance plane af- ter believing he had permission to fire, the BBC has learned.

The pilot fired two missiles, the first of which missed rather than malfunctioned as claimed at the time. Russia had claimed the incident last September was caused by a “technical malfunction”.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) publicly accepted the Russian explanation.

The RAF plane – with a crew of up to 30 – was flying a surveillance mission over the Black Sea in international airspace on September 29 last year when it encountered two Russian SU-27 fighter jets.