Russian Nuclear Protection Chief, Kirillov Is Dead

A Senior Russian Lieutenant General, Igor Kirillov has been reportedly killed in Moscow following an explosion of a bomb hidden in an electric scooter.

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed Kirillov’d death on Tuesday morning, saying the development happened in the early hours of December 17.

Kirillov, who led Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was targeted outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt.

New Telegraph gathered that the explosion also claimed the life of Kirillov’s assistant.

