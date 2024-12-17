""" """

December 17, 2024
Russian Nuclear Protection Chief, Kirillov Is Dead

A Senior Russian Lieutenant General, Igor Kirillov has been reportedly killed in Moscow following an explosion of a bomb hidden in an electric scooter.

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed Kirillov’d death on Tuesday morning, saying the development happened in the early hours of December 17.

Kirillov, who led Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was targeted outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt.

New Telegraph gathered that the explosion also claimed the life of Kirillov’s assistant.

Still, pictures making the rounds on Russian Telegram channels capture a shattered building entrance, debris scattered across the ground, and two lifeless bodies.

The footage also revealed a heavy police presence and cordoned-off areas as investigators combed for evidence. A criminal case has been opened into the attack.

