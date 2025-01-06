Russian Newspaper: Ukraine Drone Strike Killed Our Reporter

Share

Russian state newspaper Izvestia said one of its freelance reporters has been killed in a drone strike near the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow has accused Ukraine’s military of deliberately targeting Alexander Martemyanov. Ukraine has not commented.

Izvestia said a civilian vehicle carrying Martemyanov was struck as it travelled on a highway in a Russian-occupied zone. Five other media workers were reportedly injured in the same attack, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has launched a fresh offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, the Russian defence ministry says. In a statement, the ministry said efforts to destroy the Ukrainian attack groups were ongoing.

Officials in Ukraine have also suggested an operation is under way. Ukraine first launched its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region in August last year, seizing a chunk of territory.

