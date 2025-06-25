Russian Missile Strikes Kill 17 In Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Region

Share

At least 17 people were killed in Russian air strikes on southeastern Ukraine yesterday, damaging schools, hospitals and a passenger train, according to Ukranian officials.

The strikes, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, wounded more than 100 others, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Three more people, including a toddler, were reported killed in separate strikes on the northeastern city of Sumy.

The rare daytime attack came as Zelensky arrived at the NATO summit in the Netherlands for meetings with European leaders, reports the BBC. Zelensky is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit to discuss defence arrangements and further sanctions on Russia.

