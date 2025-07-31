Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Training Unit, Killing, Wounding Servicemen

Ukraine’s armed forces have confirmed the Russian missile strike hit a military training unit, causing a number of casualties. Ukrainian ground forces said late on Tuesday that three service personnel were known to have been killed and 18 had been wounded.

The military did not say where the training ground was located, although one Ukrainian war reporter, Andrei Taplienko, said it was in the Chernihiv region north of Kyiv which borders both Russia and Belarus, reports the BBC.

Russia’s ministry of defence released video of what it claimed was a strike by an Iskander ballistic missile in a wooded area that involved more than 20 cluster-type explosions.

The video could not be immediately verified but the Russian MOD claimed that the number of Ukrainian casualties was far higher than Ukraine’s military had said. There has been no further word from the military since late on Tuesday