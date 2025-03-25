New Telegraph

March 25, 2025
Russian Missile Hits Hospital, Homes As Talks On Possible Truce Continue

At least 65 people, including children, have been injured in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, local officials say.

Explosions were heard in the city centre, as “children’s establishments”, homes and a hospital have been damaged, according to Sumy’s regional head.

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, talks between US and Russian officials on a possible truce in the Ukraine war are under way – with a focus on a Black Sea deal.

Ukraine’s defence minister says separate Kyiv-Washington discussions on Sunday were “productive”, reports the BBC.

