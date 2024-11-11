Russian Govt Denies Putin, Trump Phone Conversation

Share

The Russian Government has denied media reports claiming that President Vladimir Putin and United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump had spoken on the phone last week not to escalate the war in Ukraine.

New Telegraph recalls that the Washington Post reported on Sunday that Trump talked on Thursday with Putin over the phone, telling him not to inflame the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told newsmen that the Washington Post report was “Pure fiction”, denying any phone call took place.

He further stated that Putin has no specific plans to speak to Trump at the present.

Several people speaking to the US paper said Trump had expressed the desire for more conversations on “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon”.

Recall that Trump said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting within hours and has indicated he would talk directly with Putin.

Trump has not said how he intends to strike a peace deal or what terms he is proposing.

The Russian president has demanded Ukraine withdraw from swathes of its eastern and southern territory as a precondition to peace talks.

