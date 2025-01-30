Russian Drone Strike Kills Four In Northeastern Ukraine

Share

In the early hours of Thursday, January 30, a Russian drone struck a multi-storey building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing at least four people and injuring no fewer than nine, including a child.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia launched 81 drones at Ukraine overnight, damaging businesses and homes around the country.

The military said the Air Force shot down 37 drones, and 39 others did not reach their targets. It, however, did not specify what happened to the five remaining drones.

Reacting to the drone strike on Telegram, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the attack as a tragedy and a terrible Russian crime, adding that it is very important that the world does not stop putting pressure on Russia for the terror.

Meanwhile, Sumy Governor Volodymyr Artyukh, shown in a video on Telegram in front of a crane and piles of rubble, said emergency services were pulling residents out from parts of the building.

Authorities said that the attack ruined five apartments and damaged over 20 cars.

Work on site continued into Thursday morning, with emergency services sharing pictures of rescuers sifting through the rubble.

The region borders Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine launched an incursion in August 2024, and has been regularly attacked by Russian drones.

According to the governor, the overnight attack on the southern region of Odesa also damaged a grain warehouse, a hospital and two private residences without causing any casualties.

However, Russia denied deliberately targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured after Moscow’s troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

