On Sunday, Ukrainian military officials said overnight Russian drone attacks on its capital, Kyiv, triggered fires and damaged multiple residential buildings across the city.

According to the head of Kyiv’s military administration, Timur Tkachenko, the debris from intercepted drones caused fires in the Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, with several vehicles also engulfed in flames as a result of falling fragments.

“Debris from destroyed drones ignited fires at residential buildings in two districts. Emergency services responded promptly,” Tkachenko said in a statement posted on social media.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also confirmed that medical teams were dispatched to the affected areas, particularly in the Sviatoshynskyi district, located west of the city centre. No casualties had been reported at the time of the announcement.

Air-raid sirens were activated across Kyiv, its surrounding region, and eastern Ukraine shortly after midnight, remaining in effect for about an hour. The extent of the damage from the drone attack was still being assessed as of Sunday morning.

There has been no official response from Moscow regarding the incident. The strike occurred amid speculation over potential pauses in hostilities during Russia’s Victory Day commemorations scheduled for May 8–10, which mark the Soviet Union’s role in the Allied victory in World War II.

Russia recently announced a unilateral three-day ceasefire for the commemorative period, while Kyiv countered with a broader proposal for a 30-day cessation of hostilities.

Despite intermittent discussions, both sides have consistently denied targeting civilian infrastructure throughout the conflict, now in its fourth year.

In a related incident, Ihor Taburets, governor of Ukraine’s central Cherkasy region, reported that another Russian drone strike late Saturday night sparked fires but caused no injuries.

Emergency services contained the blazes, and damage assessments are ongoing.

