Russian Drone Attacks Injure Mother, Two Children In Central Ukraine

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian central city of Dolynska injured a mother with her two children and forced residents to evacuate from their apartments.

Confirming the development, the Governor of the Kirovograd region, Andriy Raikovych, on Tuesday via his Telegram message said the mother and one of the children were hospitalised.

“A difficult night for the Kirovohrad region. An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Dolynska,” he said.

Raikovych also posted photos of flames bursting out of windows of a high-storey apartment building.

However, Russia has not yet commented on the development.

However, both Moscow and Kyiv had previously denied targeting civilians in their attacks in the war, which Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago.

New Telegraph gathered that thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, with the vast majority of them Ukrainians.

The overnight attack occurred when top Russian and US officials were meeting in Saudi Arabia for talks without the participation of Kyiv or its European allies on how to end the war in Ukraine.

