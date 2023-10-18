Russian Attacks On Ukraine Kill Five Civilians

Russian attacks in the early hour of Wednesday killed five civilians in Ukraine and damaged the power grid in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

According to the report, a 31-year-old lady was murdered in an attack on the town of Obukhivka in the center region of Dnipropetrovsk, and two people were killed in an early missile strike on a residential structure in the southeast city of Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor of Kherson, stated on the messaging app Telegram that a man and a woman were also slain in an attack that occurred overnight in the southern part of the city.

The second-biggest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, reported that possible blackouts could occur due to damage to the local power grid caused by a Russian air strike.

“The evil state continues to use terror and wage war on civilians. Russian terror must be defeated,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He also posted a photo of a five-story building in Zaporizhzhia with a gaping hole in the middle, its entrance destroyed, windows smashed, and debris scattered around it.

Reuters television footage showed fire brigades working near the damaged house and empty buses stopping nearby.

A Moscow-installed official in part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Russia since soon after last year’s invasion blamed the strikes on Ukrainian forces. Moscow did not immediately comment but denies deliberately targeting civilians.

The regional governor, Yuriy Malashko, reported that the industrial city had been struck by six missiles. Along with the Russian artillery fire on areas close to the battle line, he also reported seven drone attacks on neighbouring villages.

While Kyiv continues to pursue its counteroffensive in the south and east, which has only made sluggish progress, Russia has launched repeated airstrikes.

As the second winter approaches after its full-scale invasion, Kyiv, which saw numerous power outages due to Russian airstrikes last winter, says it anticipates Moscow concentrating more of its attacks on energy infrastructure.