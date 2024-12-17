Russian Army Captures Another Village In East Ukraine

Share

Amid the ongoing war, the Russian Army on Tuesday claimed its troops have captured another village in eastern Ukraine.

The development comes a day after Russian President, Vladimir Putin said his troops had the upper hand across the frontline.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, the Army had liberated the village of Gannivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

The village is around 10 kilometres (six miles) south of the resource-rich hub of Kurakhove, which Russia is also on the brink of capturing.

