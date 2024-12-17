""" """

New Telegraph

December 17, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 17, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Russian Army Captures…

Russian Army Captures Another Village In East Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war, the Russian Army on Tuesday claimed its troops have captured another village in eastern Ukraine.

The development comes a day after Russian President, Vladimir Putin said his troops had the upper hand across the frontline.

READ ALSO 

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, the Army had liberated the village of Gannivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

The village is around 10 kilometres (six miles) south of the resource-rich hub of Kurakhove, which Russia is also on the brink of capturing.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

US Judge Rejects Trump’s Bid To Dismiss Hush Money Conviction
Read Next

Address Crumbling Ode-Aye Schools, Obayangban Urges Aiyedatiwa
Share
Copy Link
×