Russian Airstrikes Kill Five In Ukraine As Ceasefire Talks Loom

Share

At least five people were reportedly killed and several others injured on Friday night as Russian forces intensified airstrikes on Ukrainian cities

According to Zaporizhzhia regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, the southeastern city was hit more than 10 times, leaving two people dead and nine others wounded.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that among the injured were a nine-month-old baby and a woman in critical condition.

In Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, close to the Russian border, prosecutors confirmed that Russian forces launched at least six guided bombs on the village of Krasnopillia.

The attack resulted in two fatalities and injuries to at least two more people.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Donetsk region, a major battleground in Russia’s ongoing push westward, Ukrainian prosecutors said Russian warplanes dropped three bombs on Kostiantynivka, a town near the front lines. One person was confirmed dead.

READ ALSO:

The conflict also spilt into Russian territory. In Rostov-on-Don, a Ukrainian drone reportedly struck a high-rise apartment building on the 17th floor, injuring two people, according to acting regional governor Yuri Slyusar. Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed several other drones in the area.

Similarly, in the Voronezh region of southern Russia, regional governor Alexander Gusev reported that more than 10 Ukrainian drones were shot down, though no casualties or damage were recorded.

The escalation in hostilities comes as diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire continue. The Kremlin disclosed this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump to a 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure.

However, the truce fell short of the broader ceasefire sought by Washington and Kyiv, which would have included all military operations for a month.

Negotiations on a potential ceasefire are set to resume next week, with separate talks planned in Saudi Arabia and between Russian and Ukrainian officials.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

