September 10, 2025
Russian Air Strike Kills 24 In Pension Queue –Ukraine

Twenty-four people have been killed and 19 injured in a Russian air strike on a village in eastern Ukraine, local officials say.

The victims were “ordinary civilians” collecting their pensions in Yarova, Donetsk region, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Regional head Vadym Filashkin said emergency services were working at the scene, urging residents to “evacuate to safer regions”.

Yarova is to the north of Slovyansk, one of the big cities in the region, and only a few kilometres from the front line as Russian forces advance slowly in the east, reports the BBC.

